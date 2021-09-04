Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $955,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 16,047.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

