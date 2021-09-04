Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 101,201 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 279,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 71,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.