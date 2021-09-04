Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

