Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,000 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 20,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

