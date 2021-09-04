Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 170 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

SRE opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

