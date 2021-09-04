Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 233 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.