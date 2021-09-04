Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 747 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.