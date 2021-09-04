Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $89.60

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $89.60 or 0.00179433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00141927 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.15 or 0.07920934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,970.16 or 1.00074699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.11 or 0.00815315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.40 or 0.00998147 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 101,932,600 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

