Financial Analysis: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) versus California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 3 0 2.40 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus price target of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 46.06%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -5.89% -31.28% -3.97% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $868.72 million 0.44 -$276.07 million ($11.33) -2.13 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

