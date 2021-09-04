Financial Comparison: National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Banc of California has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banc of California pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 113.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banc of California has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banc of California and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 4 0 2.67 National Australia Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $20.79, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Banc of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 2.92 $12.57 million $0.40 44.40 National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.73 $1.74 billion $0.38 28.24

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. National Australia Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 23.60% 10.55% 0.95% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banc of California beats National Australia Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of

