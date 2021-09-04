Financial Life Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,614 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,623,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,123,734. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

