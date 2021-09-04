Financial Life Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $502,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.78. 414,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,543. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.15.

