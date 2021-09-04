Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Acquires 510 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

RYH opened at $320.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.33 and a fifty-two week high of $321.48.

