Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Has $755,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $987,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

