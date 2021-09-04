Financial Survey: Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) versus Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviva has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emergent Capital and Aviva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A Aviva $59.80 billion 0.38 $3.59 billion $1.56 7.37

Aviva has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Aviva shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emergent Capital and Aviva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviva 1 2 10 0 2.69

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Aviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Aviva N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aviva beats Emergent Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses. The Canada segment refers to the personal and commercial lines insurance products distributed through insurance brokers. The France segment consists of long-term and general insurance businesses. The Italy segment provides savings, investments, pension, and protection products to the life and non-domestic insurance markets. The Poland segment comprises of long-term business and general insurance business in Lithuania. The Other segment includes the long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore; and life operations in Turkey. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

