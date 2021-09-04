Financial Survey: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) vs. Visa (NYSE:V)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.96 $33.78 million $1.02 17.78 Visa $21.85 billion 20.07 $10.87 billion $5.04 44.66

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.17% 46.39% 16.95% Visa 47.97% 35.45% 14.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Money Express and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 3 0 2.75 Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Visa has a consensus price target of $271.52, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than International Money Express.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats International Money Express on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

