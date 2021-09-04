FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.55. 1,748,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 108,878 shares of company stock worth $1,932,090. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

