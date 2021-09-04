First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.00. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after buying an additional 170,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.55. 55,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

