First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.68.

NYSE:FR opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

