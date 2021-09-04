First National Trust Co Buys 3,150 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

