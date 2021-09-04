First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 77.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 107.9% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

