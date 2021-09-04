First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. First Western Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $215.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

