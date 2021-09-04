FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.65

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.65 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstCash by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FirstCash by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in FirstCash by 98,822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 120,562 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

