FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after purchasing an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,242. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

