Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.25. Five Below has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

