Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $6,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

