Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 511,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,864. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Flowserve worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.