FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of FMC worth $24,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

