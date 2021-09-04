Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

FSUGY opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $3.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

