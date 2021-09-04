Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 408,535 shares.The stock last traded at $4.72 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

