Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $314.65 million and $3.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00065800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00139398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00168104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.67 or 0.08099246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.11 or 0.99724102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.55 or 0.00820111 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,765,089 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

