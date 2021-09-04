FY2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $29.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $30.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

SIVB opened at $571.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,761 shares valued at $16,151,561. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.