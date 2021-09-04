FY2022 Earnings Forecast for mdf commerce inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for mdf commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDF. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE MDF opened at C$7.73 on Friday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company has a market cap of C$219.56 million and a PE ratio of -16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

