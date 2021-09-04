FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Lowered by Wedbush

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. Chewy has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

