Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in CarMax were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $127.15. 607,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,097. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

