Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Takes $212,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.