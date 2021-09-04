GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth about $1,056,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GATX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GATX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GATX by 30.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 134,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.