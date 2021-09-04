GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) vs. Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Head-To-Head Comparison

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

21.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.92 $4.05 million $0.49 23.08 Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GCM Grosvenor and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.53%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Bridge Investment Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.