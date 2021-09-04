GenesisX (XGS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $82,948.43 and approximately $15.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,866,015 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

