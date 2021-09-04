Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.46

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 1354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $20,937,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

