Ghost 24-Hour Volume Tops $205,343.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Ghost has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $205,343.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00179614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00048681 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

