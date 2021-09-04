Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post sales of $693.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 123.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 193,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 230,132 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 217,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

