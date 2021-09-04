Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report ($1.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 208,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

