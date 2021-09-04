Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.65

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 1369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $844.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 175,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

