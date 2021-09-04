Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $344,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,870,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $49.90 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.

