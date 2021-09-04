Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.