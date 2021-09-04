Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 7,611 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $1,067,594.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $149.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

