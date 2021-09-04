Govi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96,539.00 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. Govi has a market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $96,539.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Govi has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00006586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.57 or 0.00191522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.74 or 0.07852839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,238.91 or 1.00674682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.86 or 0.01001675 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.