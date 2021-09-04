Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) PT Lowered to C$9.32 at Fundamental Research

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$9.46 to C$9.32 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Colombia Gold stock opened at C$4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.26. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gran Colombia Gold’s payout ratio is 5.68%.

In other news, Director Serafino Iacono bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,244.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,997,425.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,200 shares of company stock worth $208,913.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

