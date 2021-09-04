Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.18. 195,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,327. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

